Director Puri Jagannadh's son, actor Akash has shared a note, requesting his fans to stay home and stay safe -- the most valuable gift that they can give him on his birthday this year.

Akash Puri took to his Twitter account to request his fans. He shared a note in Telugu and English and captioned it with, "A humble request to all my fans." In the note, the young actor said that he is supporting the government, by following all its guidelines during the tough times of the coronavirus. He also requested his fans to staying safe, which is their most valuable gift for him on his birthday this year.

Hello everyone! Hope you are doing good. This is Akash Puri. Current situation in the whole world is really bad and tough. I am in support for the country and I am following all the rules and principles given by the Government. That's my courtesy to fight with the situations by maintaining social distancing and following safety measures. This message is for all my dear fans, Every year the love and affection shown by you all on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish but this year the most valuable gift that you can give me is by staying home and staying safe. I request you all not to get disappointed and I promise to see you all once everything is in control. Thank you all for constant love and affection you show me. Love

Akash Puri made his acting debut as child artiste and starred in some movies including Dhoni, Katha Parayum Theruvoram and Businessman. He turned hero with Andhra Pori in 2015. Later, he was seen in his father Puri Jagannadh-directed romantic drama Mehbooba in 2018. He is next seen in Anil Paduri-directed movie titled Romantic, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.