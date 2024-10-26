In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehended Sujeet Sushil Singh, a resident of Mumbai, wanted in the high-profile murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

"Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan Sapre, another accused. He also provided logistical assistance," Yadav wrote on X.

He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation, he said.

"United in our commitment to seamless cooperation, @PunjabPoliceInd and @MumbaiPolice have successfully executed an interstate operation. This highlights our unwavering dedication to public safety and justice, strengthening security across state boundaries," Yadav added.

A day earlier, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested seven suspected shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the killing.

They were allegedly planning an attack in Rajasthan.

The seven accused were arrested from Punjab and other states and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from those nabbed, police claimed.

"It is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," a police official was quoted as saying, adding, "the accused are being further interrogated and it will also be probed if they are in any manner linked to the attack on Baba Siddique."

The NCP leader was shot dead on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East.

According to Mumbai Police, the investigation has revealed that four guns were used in the crime.

The police have also recovered the fourth weapon, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding this high-profile assassination.

