Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the state has achieved 'Zero Casualty' by successfully tackling the impact of severe cyclonic storm Dana that hit Odisha coast on Thursday midnight.

After reviewing the situation following the landfall of a severe cyclonic storm, CM Majhi said that the target of Zero Casualty has been achieved successfully due to the swift and timely action by the state administration.

"The concerned departments have reached the spots where roads are blocked, electric poles are uprooted and electric transformers are damaged and started restoration work there. By 1 p.m. today, the roads will be cleared by removing uprooted trees at all such places. Power supply will also be restored in all these areas by today evening," said CM Majhi.

The Chief Minister also informed that flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar have resumed from 9 a.m. on Friday.

He said that the state, with Lord Jagannath's blessing, has tackled the impact of severe cyclonic storm Dana successfully.

He thanked the senior government officials, police personnel, doctors, legislators and Ministers for their coordinated efforts to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

CM Majhi said that the wind speed and rainfall are expected to decrease gradually in the affected areas. He said that people shifted to cyclone shelters have also started returning to their homes. He asserted that no human casualties have been reported due to the effect of severe cyclonic storm Dana.

As per IMD, the severe cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next six hours. The cyclone is currently centred over north coastal Odisha, about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamara.

(With inputs from IANS)