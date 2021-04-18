Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced.

A note in the list of cases to be heard on Monday reads: "Hon'ble the Chief Justice will not be holding court on April 19, 2021, and April 20, 2021, as his lordship has been tested positive of novel coronavirus."

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India's 10 states on Saturday accounted for 85.83 per cent of the new deaths in which Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh reported more than half of the total number registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (398) followed by Delhi (141), Chhattisgarh 138, Uttar Pradesh (103), Gujarat (94), Karnataka (78), Madhya Pradesh (60), Jharkhand (56), Punjab (50) and Tamil Nadu (33).

