India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage nears 12 crore

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 12 crore as of Saturday morning at 7 am, making it the world's largest vaccination drive, according to the figures listed by Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Cumulatively, 11,99,37,641 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday, April 17. These include 91,05,429 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 56,70,818 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,11,44,069 FLWs (1stdose), 54,08,572 FLWs (2nddose), 4,49,35,011 1st dose beneficiaries and 34,88,257 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,92,23,975 (1st dose) and 9,61,510 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 91,05,429 56,70,818 1,11,44,069 54,08,572 3,92,23,975 9,61,510 4,49,35,011 34,88,257 11,99,37,641

Eight states account for 59.56% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-91 of the vaccination drive (16th April, 2021), 30,04,544 vaccine doses were given. 22,96,008 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 37,817 sessions for 1st dose and 7,08,536 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Date: 16th April, 2021 (Day-91) HCWs FLWs 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 22,432 36,184 8,50,545 2,55,681 7,18,862 26,375 7,04,169 3,90,296 22,96,008 7,08,536

India's daily new cases continue to rise. 2,34,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan report 79.32% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,360 while Delhi reported 19,486 new cases.

Sixteen states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 16,79,740. It now comprises 11.56% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,09,997 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.02% of India's total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 38.09% of the total active caseload of the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,26,71,220 today. The National Recovery Rate is 87.23%, while 1,23,354 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours and 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 85.83% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (398). Delhi follows with 141 daily deaths.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.