Puneeth Rajkumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 3 in Bengaluru. The Power Star and his wife Ashwini welcomed the BJP leader, who was in the Garden City to campaign for BJP in the forthcoming Karnataka election.

The actor and his wife welcomed the Prime Minister at the HAL airport with a Mysore peta, a garland of jasmine and a silk shawl soon. The 42-year old presented his father late Dr Rajkumar's biography, The Person Behind the Personality.

Puneeth Rajkumar shared his excitement of meeting the BJP leader on his Facebook page as he posted, "Just had the glorious opportunity to meet our dynamic Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modiji along with my wife Ashwini. [sic]"

He added, "He gracefully accepted my book on Appaji (Dr. Rajkumar: The person behind the personality) and conveyed his good wishes to our family. I was extremely humbled by his enthusiasm and keen eye for detail and will cherish this meeting with a person whom the world looks up to."

It has to be noted that Narendra Modi had a mention about Dr Rajkumar during his speech in Kengeri.

The Karnataka poll is scheduled to be held on May 12 and the result will be announced three days later.

Coming back to Puneeth Rajkumar, the actor, who has been roped in by the election campaign to encourage voters to exercise their right, has teamed up with Pawan Wadeyar for his next flick Natasaarvabhowma. He is also expected to do a movie with Anup Bhandari of RangiTaranga and Rajaratha fame.

His last two movies - Raajakumara and Anjani Putra - have turned out to be successful movies at the box office.