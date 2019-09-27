Over 300 people stranded in Pune due to incessant rains were rescued by five teams of Indian Army in the intervening night of September 25 and 26.

At least 12 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in various parts of the district. Around 14,000 people were shifted to safer places in Baramati area due to the prevailing situation.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and several missing after a wall collapsed in Sahakar Nagar, on Thursday. According to fire brigade officials, water overflowing from a nearby canal had caused the wall collapse.

A body was also found inside a car, floating in floodwater on Singhnad Road and another was found in a canal in Sahakarnagar by the rescue teams.

At least three more incidents of wall collapse have been reported since Wednesday night in Camp, Kothrud and Katraj areas.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the fire brigade, are involved in the search and rescue operations at various low-lying areas.

"Rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated. There were several reports of wall collapse and uprooting of trees in those places," a fire brigade official said.

Around 1,39,81 cusecs of water was being discharged from the Khadakwasala dam, which is filled to the brim, informed the irrigation department.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that more rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, was expected in parts of Maharashtra of Thursday evening and the intensity is expected to reduce only by September 27.