Ever since the dastardly attack in Pulwama took place, in which 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed by a suicide attack, people of India have been religiously donating to the martyrs on Bharat Ke Veer website. The website is run by a committee comprising of Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) under the aegis of the ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the departed CRPF jawans. And now Salman Khan through his Being Human Charitable Foundation has contributed his bit to Bharat Ke Veer with an unspecified monetary donation.

Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, lauded Salman for making efforts towards the martyrs of Pulwama and wrote on Twitter, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I'll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer."

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his ardent support to CRPF martyrs and had come up with the idea of Bharat Ke Veer that enables people to contribute towards martyrs' families, has also been guiding people on Twitter who are keen to contribute and have been facing technical glitches on the app or website.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donated Rs 3 lakh to the wives of the CRPF troopers who died in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. On Sunday, he shared a snapshot of his donation receipt to the CRPF Wives Welfare Association on Instagram.

Apart from Salman, Big B and Diljit, many celebrities have come forward to support the families of the deceased troopers.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan on offering to contribute for Pulwama Martyrs through BEING HUMAN FOUNDATION. I'll work out for handing over of the cheques in the account of #BharatKeVeer @BharatKeVeer — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2019

To all those who are keen to contribute to #BharatKeVeer and have been facing technical glitches, rest assured that @HMOIndia is taking adequate corrective steps. https://t.co/rH7srR2GeN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

(With IANS Inputs)