Earlier in the week, a deadly Fedayeen suicide attack by Jaish-E-Mohammad terrorist killed 40 of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and several others with severe injuries. This dastardly act has received worldwide condemnation, but this won't suffice the loss suffered by the bereaved wife, children and parents of the army personnel.

Several citizens of India have generously donated to the Bharat Ke Veer website run by a committee comprising of Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) under the aegis of the ministry of Home Affairs. The response from the public has been overwhelming causing the Bharat Ke Veer website crash several times. Even the Android and iOS version mobile apps on Google Play and Apple App store are facing similar trends.

It is widely being reported that Rs 10 lakh is being deposited each hour since late Friday and Saturday on Bharat Ke Veer corpus fund and has received more than 3.5 crores and counting.

Now, CRPF Wives Welfare Association has tied up with Paytm to accept fund. Interested citizens can transfer the donation directly to the bank accounts on Paytm mobile app and also on the website.

Here's how to help families of departed CRPF Jawans on Paytm:

Just go the Paytm website or app and locate the CRPF Wives Welfare Association and pay the amount you want to donate. Once done, the money will be transferred to the main account and distributed to the bereaved family. This will help fund the education of the orphaned children and also help the wife and parents lead a dignified life they truly deserve.

Be advised, there are reports of the criminals misusing the Pulwama attack tragedy to make quick bucks are spreading SMSs and forwards on WhatsApp asking people to transfer money to fake bank account details of martyred soldier's family.

Always donate money on authenticated websites only. If you are looking Bharat Ke Veer website, head to this portal (here). Make sure the URL is ' https: //www.bharatkeveer.gov.in' on the computer and web browsing on mobile. Also, you can find Bharat Ke Veer app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Both the versions are created by National Informatics Centre, which makes authentic e-Gov mobile apps for the Indian government.

You can donate a minimum of Rs 10 to Rs 15 Lakh to directly to the martyred family to the CRPF corpus fund.

As far as the CRPF Wives Welfare Association's donation account is concerned, you can identify by the logo (in the above image) on Paytm the website (here).