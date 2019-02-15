In mid-2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Rajnath Singh opened a novel 'Bharat Ke Veer' website and mobile app to support the life and education of soldier's children.

This crowd-funded initiative will financially uplift the Indian army personnel and their family, the latter who are now orphaned due to the ghastly terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir on February 14 2019. Indian citizens and even non-residents overseas can make a huge difference to bereaved Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) family members.

They can contribute up to 15 lakhs to the single-family directly into their bank account or put in the corpus fund, which will be distributed by the government as per the pre-set procedure.

Readers are advised to be very careful in checking the original website and also mobile apps, as there are several fake portals online. Go for 'www.bharatkeveer.gov.in' (with https:// prefix) on the computer and web browsing on mobile.

You can find Bharat Ke Veer app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Both the versions are created by National Informatics Centre, which makes authentic e-Gov mobile apps for the Indian government.

Currently, both the website and the mobile app versions are showing from glitches due to high traffic density. Lots of citizens are already logging in to the aforementioned websites to donate to the corpus fund for the Indian army.

Bharat Ke Veer mobile app on Google Play (left) and Apple App Store (right)/ scree-grab

As per latest reports, 40 CRPF men have martyred and several more are being treated for severe injuries. It is said to be the biggest attack on military personnel in more than two decades. Prime Minister Narenda Modi, earlier in the day, while inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express train service, has warned Pakistan and the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have made a grave crime and will face a severe consequence of the dastardly attack on India.

Earlier in the day, Mod chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. They discussed the security framework in Jammu and Kashmir and a decision was made to revoke the MFN status granted to Pakistan.