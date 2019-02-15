Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is set to return with its eleventh season and Amitabh Bachchan, who has been associated with the show since several years now, will reprise his role as the host.
Big B, without divulging much about the new season, took to his Twitter handle to confirm about KBC 11 is coming soon.
T 3089 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ! मैं अमिताभ बच्चन प्रस्तुत करने जा रहा हूँ , इस वर्ष २०१९ का नया अभियान ... कौन बनेगा करोड़पति ... KBC !!??❤️❤️????— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2019
बहुत जल्द आपके घरों में !! pic.twitter.com/mzeLj36Wfh
Although nothing much is revealed about the new season, it surely has raised the curiosity among fans of the game show.
For aspiring participants, they need to register online by visiting https://kbcliv.in/online-registration/ as and when the registration date will be announced.
However, only Indians over 12 years of age, without any criminal records and no past history of heart, blood pressure or similar disorders, will be allowed to register for the game show.
- For the previous season (KBC 10), aspirants had to enter the basic details while registering online.
- The registered users were notified by the authority through email or SMS with the dates and schedule for the participation.
- The authority would then send a confirmation to the shortlisted candidates, after which a person had to appear for an audition.
- In the audition, participants had to go through a video test, which if passed, would be selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati10. Auditions were held in all the metro cities across India.