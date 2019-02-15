Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is set to return with its eleventh season and Amitabh Bachchan, who has been associated with the show since several years now, will reprise his role as the host.

Big B, without divulging much about the new season, took to his Twitter handle to confirm about KBC 11 is coming soon.

T 3089 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ! मैं अमिताभ बच्चन प्रस्तुत करने जा रहा हूँ , इस वर्ष २०१९ का नया अभियान ... कौन बनेगा करोड़पति ... KBC !!??❤️❤️????

बहुत जल्द आपके घरों में !! pic.twitter.com/mzeLj36Wfh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2019

Although nothing much is revealed about the new season, it surely has raised the curiosity among fans of the game show.

For aspiring participants, they need to register online by visiting https://kbcliv.in/online-registration/ as and when the registration date will be announced.

However, only Indians over 12 years of age, without any criminal records and no past history of heart, blood pressure or similar disorders, will be allowed to register for the game show.

