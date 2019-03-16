PUBG Mobile is treading in dangerous waters, at least in India where the game has been banned in some cities and led to arrests of several individuals. But that is not going to stop the most viral battle-royale mobile game from making the gameplay exciting for its millions of players.

PUBG Mobile is celebrating the one-year anniversary this month and the celebrations are all about giving back to the community that helped it succeed tremendously in the shortest span of time. PUBG Mobile has already crossed 200 million downloads, entertains 30 million concurrent users globally and has won multiple awards.

All those players are now going to be treated with some exciting new features and events as a part of PUBG Mobile's 1st Anniversary campaign.

"We want to thank the millions of players around the world for making this first year very special and we can't wait to show you what we have in store in our second year. Words cannot express what the first year of PUBG MOBILE's release has meant to the PUBG MOBILE team and, more importantly, our thriving and passionate community of players," Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department at Tencent, said in a statement.

While PUBG Mobile is building suspense for the upcoming surprises in the game, but players are already familiar with the decorated in-game lobby, complete with birthday party theme, cake, presents and dance music. PUBG Mobile has confirmed that the new features, updates and several special events will be revealed starting Wednesday, March 20.

Players are familiar with the series of events and the several new features added to give a new spin to the game. Recently, PUBG introduced the much-awaited zombie mode dubbed as "Zombie: Survive till Dawn." The limited period event in collaboration with Resident Evil 2 has received great admiration from players and critics and it is the best crossover event so far.

Other than regular updates, PUBG Mobile also hosted special events to reward players with real-world benefits. Of course, getting Chicken Dinners can be oddly satisfying, special events like PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 and Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 are great motivations for players and a much-needed boost to the eSports industry.