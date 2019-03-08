PUBG Mobile is at its peak of success, with millions of people playing the game on smartphones. Recently, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update was rolled out to everyone, unlocking the much-anticipated zombie mode in collaboration with Resident Evil 2. Now, another update is underway and those who are in total awe of "Zombie: Survive Till Dawn" mode will love the limited time event furthermore.

While there's no official word on the next PUBG Mobile update, noted gamer and YouTuber, Mr Ghost Gaming has found reliable evidence that gives a peek into what might be in store for players soon. As per the evidence pointed out in a video, Mr Ghost Gaming suggests PUBG Mobile players might soon be able to play as a zombie in the new zombie mode.

The evidence of such an update was sourced from a Facebook post from PUBG Mobile's official handle on February 28, which no longer seems to be available on the social network platform. From when the post was available, it said: "Do you want to see more new modes with zombies? How about new varieties of zombies? Or even...play the game as a zombie?"

This sounds exciting considering zombie mode has received a lot of positive reviews from players and critics alike. The zombie mode in PUBG Mobile is challenging, exciting and requires new techniques to win Chicken Dinner.

PUBG Mobile is yet to confirm the next update rollout, but given this proof, there might be some exciting news coming your way soon enough. The video also showed a demo of the new zombie mode, where 10 human players are shown against 90 zombie players in the opposite team. While human players get access to all the weapons, zombies can only fight with their hands.

PUBG Mobile players are constantly treated with new features and limited period events. Tencent Games recently introduced India Bonus Challenge, where players can convert BP (Battle Coins) to UC (Unknown Cash) through in-game skills. With the help of UC, players can purchase rare outfits and skins.

PUBG Mobile has also been running a tournament, where players win from a total prize pool of Rs 1 crore. The finals of PUBG Mobile India Series is taking place in Hyderabad on March 10. The winning team will take home Rs 30 lakh, while Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will be given to second and third-ranked teams, respectively.