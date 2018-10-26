Following the introduction of Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update, players have been eagerly waiting for the next big update. After a series of reports and beta testing, PUBG Mobile finally got updated on Thursday with 0.9.0 version, bringing several new features for players to enjoy.

Tencent Games rolled out the long-awaited 0.9.0 update for PUBG Mobile for its players in India and across the globe. The update comes just a day after the PUBG Mobile servers were taken offline for a few hours for routine maintenance.

As expected, PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 is available on Google Play Store and iTunes and weighs around 600MB. The beta version of the app weighed 3GB, which is a relief seeing the final build weighs comparatively less. Even so, it is recommended players use Wi-Fi to download the update as it may exhaust data limit on the cellular bundle.

It is possible that players did not receive a notification within the game, but users can head directly to the respective app stores and download the update. Once the update is completed, there will be another minor update within the app weighing about 11MB, which shouldn't be a strain on your mobile data plan.

Just like after the PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 update, Erangel is pre-downloaded in the game and Sanhok and Miramar maps must be downloaded separately. But it is not the maps or update size that needs attention.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update brings several new features. The most exciting addition is the introduction of Night Mode in Erangel, which alternates between day and night randomly. The spawn island has pumpkins and candies for players to pick as a part of Halloween theme.

PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 also introduces QBU DMR sniper rifle in Sanhok map. The Sanhok map also gets a new Rony pickup truck.

Other changes include 6 person limitation to crews, "share for deals" feature, which lets your friends help you bargain for items. Finally, Crew Challenge is now open.