After growing to become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform, PUBG developers are going back to the roots in order to recreate the PUBG Mobile magic on PC. In doing so, Bluehole Corporation found just the trick to get gamers onboard with PUBG instead of rivals such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

In January, PUBG Lite for PC was launched in beta for select markets. The aim of the lighter-version of the regular PC game was to increase the user base by welcoming players with low-end PCs and laptops. In a major update to PUBG Lite PC, the latest March Dev Letter by the creators of the game hints at a stable version for more markets in the offing.

In the letter, developers also announced that PUBG Lite is going to be available on Steam soon. In addition to arriving in new regions, PUBG Lite coming to Steam is great news for PC gamers who'd love to be a part of the battle royale cult without investing on high-end hardware.

"PUBG Lite is aiming for PUBG Steam version, the core element of PUBG, and adding verified functions through many platform services so that players can, enjoy the game more easily, enjoy the game more conveniently and enjoy the game in more diverse PC environments. This means that could see PUBG Lite not only be available in new regions, but also on Steam, which is terrific news for gamers who don't have high-end hardware," the developers wrote.

PUBG Lite PC stable version will bring joy to the masses. But there will be more reasons to celebrate the game's support for low-end PCs. The stable build of PUBG Lite will also get notable enhancements to elevate the gaming experience by lifting certain limitations of the beta version.

The stable PUBG Lite PC update will include new weapons and scopes, more realistic gameplay, an improved free reward system, smoother parachute animation and an enhanced anti-cheat system.

In the meantime, PUBG Lite PC beta version is available in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Singapore. Players in these countries will be able to access PUBG Lite on their low-end PCs. There are certain minimum PC and laptop requirements in order to play PUBG Lite and it's more or less a standard configuration in most computers.

PUBG Lite beta can run on laptops with 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 4000, 2.4GHz Core i3 processor and 64-bit Windows 7 and above. As for desktops, the minimum RAM requirement is 8GB, paired with 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 GPU. Currently, beta version of PUBG Lite for PC allows gamers to play in Erangel map with TPP mode in Solo/Duo/Squads. The stable update will bring other content that will be more appealing to gamers.