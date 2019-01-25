Since the launch in 2018, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has become a rage in the global gaming scene across mobile and PC platforms. But, it was only enjoyable on expensive devices, as it required top-of-the-line processor and graphics engine to offer seamless user experience. Now, the popular game will soon be made available for low-end desktops and laptops.

"Since last October, we have started CBT(Closed Beta Test) and run multiple FGTs(Focus Group Test) from most countries in SEA regions to make sure that the game can be run smoothly even on low specification PC. Finally, our effort paid off and we have made the game to be playable even on low specification requirements like computers and laptops with integrated graphics," PUBG Lite Team said in a statement.

Though the PUBG Lite runs on low-end devices, it will still offer almost same experience of playing the original version such as Erangel island in the black sea with Nuclear power plant, submerged city, swamp, mountain areas and other stuff. Also, it will offer exclusive gunplay, quality-of-life features, unique game contents, as well.

The company has also announced that the PUBG Lite, once it goes live to all public in coming weeks will available for free and remains so for life. Gamers will be able to play Solo/Duo/Squad in TPP mode in PUBG Lite.

PUBG Lite system requirements for laptops and desktops:

Type Laptops Desktops OS 64-bit Windows 7, 8, 10 64-bit Windows 7,8 & 10 series CPU 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 2.8GHz Intel Core i5 RAM 4GB 8GB GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660/ AMD Radeon HD 7870 HDD 4GB 4GB

In a related development, PUBG Mobile is facing a backlash in India. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) opines PUBG Mobile and similar games are making students neglect studies and also affecting their personal life.

Several young adults are getting into rehab to recover from PUBG Mobile addictions. They apparently are suffering sleep deprivation, loss of interest in real life responsibilities, constant conflicts with parents for taking their mobile away and drastic drop in grades in the school exams.

Gujarat, the western state of India has already passed orders to local block education officers to enforce the ban on PUBG Mobile and other similar games in the primary schools.