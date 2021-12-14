Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that an advanced alien species from deep space has been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Adding up the heat to these unbelievable claims, Uri Geller, a popular psychic has assured that aliens will soon make their presence felt on earth.

Aliens studying humans for several years

According to Geller, aliens have been studying humans for several years, and soon, they will disclose their presence to earthlings. He also claimed that these advanced extraterrestrial beings will make a stunning landing on earth, very similar to a Steven Spielberg movie.

The prediction of Geller comes at a time when declassified NASA documents hinted at the possible presence of aliens on earth. Geller believes that aliens will initially land at the White House, the official residence of the United States president.

"I think they are studying us. I don't know what they really want. I don't think we are talking about thousands or even hundreds of years. If I had to guess, a rational and logical guess, I would say 60 to 75 years it's going to happen," Geller told The Sun.

Did Geller work with NASA?

Geller had previously claimed to have worked with NASA. He claims that he has worked closely with NASA and the CIA and has checked alien wreckage.

According to the 74-year-old psychic, a piece of a crashed UFO was shown to him by German rocket scientist Wernher Von Braun in the 1970s. He also added that the alien debris was kept in a freezer.

Even though he predicted a possible alien first contact in the near future, Geller believes that the extraterrestrials who show up themselves will not be hostile towards humans.

"There is no doubt in my mind that they are gentle and I'll tell you why - if they weren't we would have been destroyed a long time ago," added Geller.

Hinting at a possible coverup, Geller said, "Their ability to move in such erratic ways has never been seen before. It's simply unbelievable. I think the Pentagon know much more but they're not telling us."