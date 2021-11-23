Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that are happening in various parts of the world are concrete evidence of extraterrestrial presence on earth. These alien enthusiasts believe that a species of advanced aliens are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel. They also assert that grey and reptilian aliens are living together with humans on the earth, and they have shape-shifting capabilities to hide their presence from the general public.

Marvel movies and the rise of conspiracy theories

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a huge fan following in all nooks of the planet. From Captain Marvel to Iron Man, superheroes in this franchise have a huge influence on people in the world. Most of these films made by Marvel had supervillains too, and some of them have an extraterrestrial origin.

For instance, in the 2019 Marvel movie Captain Marvel, Marvel portrays an alien species called the Skrull. These alien beings have shape-shifting abilities, and they can disguise themselves as anyone they wish. In some other Marvel movies, the concept of the multiverse and parallel universes have been portrayed, and these hypothetical worlds have also influenced the general public.

Making things clear, these concepts often depicted in Marvel and DC movies have influenced conspiracy theorists, and they have several times argued that top world leaders are actually aliens disguised themselves as humans.

The dilemma surrounding alien existence

It is pretty much evident that fictional works have inspired conspiracy theorists in framing bizarre theories surrounding alien existence, their capabilities including shape-shifting.

However, there are several top experts who had recently claimed that alien existence on earth could be real. A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had claimed that Israel and the United States are working together with an advanced extraterrestrial species.

Assuring the existence of a galactic federation, Eshed revealed that there is an underground base on Mars where human beings and alien representatives are working together.