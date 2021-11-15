A report published in The Sun has suggested that archived FBI files contain chilling details about aliens, UFOs, and the way in which these advanced flying vessels travel. The tales mentioned in FBI archives suggest that some of these flying vessels were apparently screeching across the skies at a mindblowing speed of 27,000 miles per hour.

Alien mystery continues

The Sun Online delved into the FBI archives and uncovered reports of flying object sightings dating back to the 1940s. The archives have been exposed at a time when the Pentagon admitted the presence of UFOs in the skies. Earlier, in late 2017, the Pentagon had also admitted to having carried out a secret program named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), aimed at unraveling the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings.

According to the FBI files, hundreds of UFOs appeared in the skies in 1947, and it was in the same year that the infamous Roswell incident happened. The report also suggests that several documents related to UFOs and aliens were subsequently destroyed by the government.

UFOs moved at hypersonic speed

The FBI report revealed that some UFOs moved at hypersonic speeds. It was during this time that the infamous Roswell event happened. Initially, it has been reported that a flying saucer has crashlanded in Roswell, but soon, the military claimed that the crashed object was actually a weather balloon.

However, the most intriguing thing happened later. In 1950, three years after the Rosell UFO event, special agent Guy Hottel made a statement about the incident.

"Three so-called flying saucers had been recovered in New Mexico. They (UFO) were described as being circular in shape with raised centers, approximately 50 feet in diameter. Each one was occupied by three bodies of human shape but only three feet tall," added Hottel.

The special agent also noted that these alleged aliens were dressed up in a metallic cloth of very fine texture.

"Each body was bandaged in a manner similar to the blackout suits used by speed flyers and test pilots," added Hottel, The Sun reports.

Another special agent from the San Antonio office noted that a rocket ship-shaped UFO apparently traveled at a speed of 27,000 miles per hour. He also noted that no human technology can make a vessel fly at such a mind-blowing speed.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also talked about aliens. Eshed sensationally revealed that aliens are working together with the United States and Israel. He also hinted at the existence of a galactic federation where humans and aliens are members.