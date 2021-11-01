Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and to substantiate their views, they often show examples of ancient cave paintings depicting weird beings and UFO sightings that are currently happening in various parts of the world.

And now a mysterious UFO sighting witnessed by three strangers on the same night has made many believe that the views of these conspiracy theorists could be correct regarding the existence of aliens.

Mysterious UFO footage baffles conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts

The video of the alleged UFO sighting has been uploaded to YouTube by a YouTube channel named MrMBB333. The video clip shows three pieces of footage, the first clip was shot by a woman called Melissa in Lake Huron, Michigan, the second by a man called Trey in Colorado Springs, and the third in Chigaco by an unnamed person.

Interestingly, the unidentified flying vessels spotted by these people share eerie similarities. And moreover, all these three clips were shot in the early hours of October 26.

After analyzing the video of the clip, MrMBB333 who is also a conspiracy theorist claimed that the object that was spotted in the skies did not make any sound. He also made it clear that the unidentified flying vessel is not a plane or a helicopter.

As three identical UFOs were spotted by three different strangers, followers of MrMBB333 suggested that these events could be authentic proof of alien life on earth. These conspiracy theorists also added that such an event at three different places will not happen by mere coincidences.

A mindblowing revelation about aliens by a former Israeli space security chief

A few months back, former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed had made some mind-blowing revelations about aliens. In an explosive interview, Eshed claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are closely working with aliens.

Suggesting the existence of an underground base on Mars, Eshed also added that there is a galactic federation where humans and alien representatives are members.