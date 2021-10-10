Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that alien existence on earth could be real. According to these conspiracy theorists, an advanced extraterrestrial species has been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they often put forward UFO sightings to assure their presence on the blue planet. And now, a seemingly square-shaped portal that appeared in the skies above Virginia beach has made several people believe that something beyond explanation is happening without the knowledge of the general public.

Portal or UFO?

The eyewitness who saw this strange structure in the skies called it a square-shaped lighter portal. He also suggested that this portal could be a doorway or pathway, a concept often depicted in Hollywood sci-fi films.

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. The conspiracy theorist who is currently operating from Taiwan claimed that the appearance of this portal could be a sign of alien activities on earth.

"An eyewitness saw a mile lit up the doorway in the sky yesterday. The light is actually not a doorway, but the outline of a UFO that has come down from the sky and rested in the cloud cover itself. The UFO pushes the clouds slightly making a thinner line around its edges and thus...the outline of the UFO is visible. This is 100 percent proof that aliens observe humans from hidden locations," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Cube-shaped UFO that appeared in the skies of New Jersey

A few days back, a cube-shaped UFO had appeared in the skies of New Jersey, amid lighting in the skies. The video of the event was submitted to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), and it was later analyzed by Waring who is now an online celebrity known for making claims surrounding aliens and extraterrestrials.

After watching the video, Waring bizarrely claimed that UFOs could be the reason behind the creation of lightning. Earlier, he had also argued that aliens have the capability to reap energy from lightning.