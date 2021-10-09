A new video submitted to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video apparently shot from the skies of New Jersey shows a mysterious cube-shaped UFO hiding behind clouds during a night lit up with lightning.

Eye witness statement

"I pulled out my phone to film a strange silent lightning storm. After reviewing the footage, I noticed what appears to be a cube-like shape in the clouds," said the eyewitness who saw the bizarre event.

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After watching the video, Waring put forward a bizarre theory stating that UFOs are causing lightning.

"It's a well-known fact among UFO researchers that UFOs cause natural disasters. UFOs also cause lightning...to what end is unknown, but when they are in the area...the UFOs speed increases and the movement often becomes erratic and unpredictable. So from that, I would assume that the UFOs are creating the lightning in order to harvest some of its energy or special particles of energy that we have not yet discovered, but may be used to power up the alien craft. This is 100% real and absolute proof that UFOs do cause lightning," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Netizens react

The video uploaded by Waring on his YouTube channel has now gone viral. After watching the video, netizens have also shared their views on this sighting. Several people who watched the video commented that they have also witnessed similar UFO sightings.

"No one will believe me but whatever, me and my friends were driving home in New Jersey after hockey practice and we all saw this 1000 percent," commented Anthony Peters, a YouTuber user.

Most of the users who watched the clip assured that sightings like these are concrete proof of alien existence.

"Always look to the sky and clouds. They are there," commented Chris Hoyle, another YouTube user.