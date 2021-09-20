SpaceX founder Elon Musk had once claimed that human beings are the only conscious beings in the universe. Musk also added that humans should use this consciousness to emerge as a multi-planetary species. Despite these comments, Musk also talks about aliens on his social media platforms, and recently, the South African billionaire tweeted, "I'm not saying there are UFOs ... but there are UFOs." The tweet soon went viral, and it made several people believe that something strange is happening in the skies.

UFO hunter says alien disclosure will happen

The tweet made by Musk was soon analyzed by self-styled UFO hunter Scott C Waring, who has previously made several weird claims about alien existence. After analyzing Musk's tweet, Waring claimed that this could be the first step before an alien disclosure.

Waring revealed that Elon Musk knows everything about aliens and UFO presence, and he will expose these secrets one day as he is a rebel.

"Elon Musk is America's Golden Child who is given free ride information, data, designs, and schematics of the most top-secret alien tech that DARPA has to offer and leaks it slowly into the public domain. This time he leaked something different...something the US government doesn't want to admit or make a big deal about...that UFOs do exist. Elon Musk has the highest tech cameras attached to every satellite, orbiter, and rocket he sends into space...not to mention he sent a freaking Tesla Roadster in orbit around our sun with half a dozen live feed cameras on it. This means Elon has seen and recorded dozens of close-up raw footage of UFOs over the years," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Is Elon Musk a rebel?

Waring also claimed that Elon Musk will initiate alien disclosure on earth, as he has that rebel nature which makes him a person difficult to handle.

"Musk being the rebel he is...may see the day when he says enough is enough and he may release some of that raw footage for the world to see. That's how the world changes, from rebels who do things differently from all the rest," added Waring.