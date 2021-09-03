Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens are visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. To substantiate alien presence on earth, these conspiracy theorists often put forward examples of UFO sightings that are happening in various parts of the world. And now, a top anthropologist has claimed that alleged aliens who reach the earth in UFOs could be most probably time-traveling humans.

Alien abductions could be real

Dr Michael Masters, an anthropology professor at the Montana Tech University in the United States suggested that decades of UFO sightings and alleged alien abductions were mistaken, and they are actually distant descendants coming back to visit the earth. The professor presented this bizarre theory in his book Identified Flying Object.

According to Masters, most of the alien abductees have shared similar experiences. Most of these people claim to have seen visitors standing upright and these alleged aliens have five fingers on each hand and foot. These potential extraterrestrials have two eyes, a mouth, and a nose, and they could even communicate in our language.

Aliens are humans

"The alleged abduction accounts are mostly scientific in nature. It's probably future anthropologists, historians, linguists that are coming back to get information in a way that we currently can't without access to that technology. That said, I do think that some component of it is also tourism. Undoubtedly in the future, there are those that will pay a lot of money to have the opportunity to go back and observe their favorite period in history. Some of the most popular tourist sites are the pyramids of Giza and Machu Picchu in Peru," said Masters, Daily Star reports.

The anthropology professor suggested that these alleged aliens could be most probably our distant descendants coming back to learn more about evolution.

"We know we're here. We know humans exist. We know that we've had a long evolutionary history on this planet. And we know our technology is going to be more advanced in the future. I think the simplest explanation, innately, it that it is us," added Masters.