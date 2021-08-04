A mysterious video uploaded to YouTube by popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video apparently captured from the skies of New York, a fleet of UFOs can be seen hovering in the night skies, and finally, they align in a triangular formation near the moon. The visuals of the event seem directly came out from a Hollywood movie, and the clip has already gone viral on online spaces.

UFO mystery continues

"The UFOs are not actually near the moon, however they are visible with the moon behind them. The UFOs are seen forming a triangle formation and the person recording it seems to think it is a code. Perhaps it is, but what does it say?" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The self-styled alien hunter also suggested that an advanced extraterrestrial civilization is trying to convey some messages to humans.

"It seems aliens are trying to tell us something, something that may change humanity's future for the better," added Waring.

Pentagon's UFO report and a million questions

As the video uploaded by Waring went viral on online spaces, netizens have also shared their thoughts regarding the weird sighting. Most of the viewers who watched the clip assured that sightings like these are irrefutable proof of alien existence. However, skeptics revealed that the unknown objects in the skies could be most probably high-flying drones.

The new UFO sighting has been reported just a few weeks after the Pentagon released its UFO report. In the UFO report, the Pentagon acknowledged 144 UFO sightings, but the defense department neither admitted nor denied the involvement of aliens behind these mysterious flying object sightings.

A few weeks back, former American president Barack Obama had also talked about UFOs. Obama revealed that it is very difficult to predict the trajectory of UFOs, and he made it clear that a potential alien disclosure could result in the rise of new religions.