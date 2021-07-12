A mysterious UFO video uploaded to YouTube by a user named MrMBB333 is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, a swarm of UFOs can be seen screeching across the space near the International Space Station (ISS), and the uploader claimed that these visuals were spotted from the space station's live feed.

UFO mystery continues

The YouTuber has titled the video ''Armada of Bright Lights "Swarm" the ISS on Dark Side of Earth! Hundreds of Them.'' In the footage, the dark space can be seen continuously interrupted with pinpricks of light flying past the space station. These objects appeared in different sizes, and it is still unclear what are they.

"It's not every day you see a swarm like this, in fact, I have never seen a swarm like this. I don't know what these are, there is no meteor shower ongoing, there have been no meteors... these bright lights are going in all different directions," said the uploader of the video.

Netizens suspect alien visit

The UFO video uploaded by MrMBB333 has now gone viral, and it has already racked up more than 48,000 views on YouTube. After watching the clip, several netizens also put forward various theories to explain this bizarre event.

Most of the people who watched the clip suggested that these UFO sightings could be irrefutable proof of alien existence. They even claim that governments and space agencies like NASA are hiding the realities surrounding the existence of extraterrestrials.

"Tonight (July 10th) I was sitting outside and noticed lots of these little lights in the sky. They looked exactly like the ones on the ISS video and moved the same. They were definitely not satellites or aircraft. Completely silent too," commented Lilli Pops, a YouTube user.

"That's gotta be the most impressive display of outer space visitations I think I've ever seen," commented No Pointing, another YouTuber.