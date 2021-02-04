Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movies are being the most speculated topics in the Telugu movies currently. With a series of movies signed, Pawan Kalyan is acting in more than 4 movies back-to-back. This is the first time the actor-turned-politician has signed up for so many movies in such a small period of time.

As the shooting of Vakeel Saab is said to be wrapped up, Pawan Kalyan has joined the sets of his upcoming movies, which include a movie alongside Rana, and another movie under Krish Jagarlamudi's direction.

Touted to be Pawan Kalyan's period action-adventure, PSPK 27, is a collaboration with director Krish and AM Rathnam is bankrolling this movie. It is reported that AM Rathnam, under Mega Surya Productions, registered the title Hara Hara Mahadeva at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFPC).

In this frame of context, sources believe that PSPK27 is to get the title Hara Hara Mahadev. Though there is no official statement yet, as the movie is a periodic drama, the title appears apt as well. Well, there are also reports that heroine Niddhi Agerwal is to play the love interest for Pawan Kalyan in this movie.

Krish Jagarlamudi has invested all the hopes in this movie, as his previous Bollywood movie Manikarnika had become a great disappointment for him as a filmmaker. It seems like the filmmaker is to give a befitting comeback with this movie.

Pawan Kalyan's other movie updates:

On the flip side, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie which is the official remake of Malayalam's hit movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati is to share the screen along with Pawan Kalyan in this movie and Trivikram Srinivas is roped in to write the screenplay and dialogues. The shoot is going on at a decent pace, with the actors trying their best to wrap up the shooting in the scheduled time without any delay.

There are also other projects in Pawan's kitty currently. His movie with Surender Reddy is under pre-production currently. Though there is no official confirmation, the makers are silently working on the venture. There are plans to make an official announcement soon.

Puri Jagannath and Pawan Kalyan:

It is being talked that Puri Jagannath is all ready to work with Pawan for his upcoming movie venture. It is also reported that Pawan Kalyan, who is busy signing most of the projects he has been approached is ready to take up this project. More details awaited.