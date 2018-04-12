Even as Kapil Sharma continues to make news for all the wrong reasons, his new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma has been suspended for the entire April month owing to the host's health or personal issues.

And now a source has told Mumbai Mirror that the producers of the show are planning to break ties with the show. On the other hand, Sony TV continues to back Kapil and are willing to wait for a few weeks before taking any decision.

"Producers Hemant Ruprell and Ranjit Thakur, plan to discontinue their association with the show but the set hasn't been dismantled yet. Sony channel plans to wait for a few weeks and see how things pan out before taking the final call," the source said.

Amid all these, Kapil is confident that the channel has his back. "Sony's helmers are the most supportive people I've worked with. They believe in me," the comedian told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about Family Time with Kapil Sharma being suspended, Kapil said that he "knows what he's doing."

"The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them... as long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want. I know what I am doing," the host said.

For those unaware, it all started last week when Kapil posted some expletive tweets on Twitter, which were later deleted. Later, he went on a telephonic spat against Vickey Lalwani – the content head with entertainment portal SpotboyE.com, owned by 9X Media. Kapil's use of abusive language left his fans shocked.

Kapil and Lalwani have lodged police complaints against each other. The Family Time With Kapil Sharma host accused Lalwani of defamatory writing and threats of extortion, as well as harassment in connivance with his two former managers — Neeti Simoes and Preeti Simoes.

Meanwhile, Lalwani has shot back with a complaint to the Mumbai Police accusing him of issuing threats, abuse, harassment, and other charges.