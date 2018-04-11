Here's another sad news for the fans of Kapil Sharma. Just within a few weeks after the grand launch, the makers of Family Time with Kapil Sharma have decided to put the comedy-game show on hold.

The drastic step was taken after the showrunners were left with no choice as Kapil had been canceling shoots on regular basis due to his health or personal issues. In fact, there was news that the channel was wasting Rs 30-35 lakh on every canceled shoot.

A source close to the show told Indian Express: "See the first episode of Kapil's latest show was nothing like its predecessor. It was a hotchpotch of too many things put in together for this 90s style game show. It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian's new show but it lacked the punch that they expected. However, owing to personal issues, he had to cancel Rani Mukerji's shoot and this left us in a lurch."

The source further said that the team would not be shooting for the entire April month as they don't have a bank of episodes. "We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. In such a scenario, it is better that we keep the show on hold for now. At least the whole of April, we aren't shooting. We will figure out the rest once he feels better. Right now, we want to him get better first. So that once he is back, he is completely devoted to work like he has always been," the source added.

Meanwhile, a SpotboyE report said that Kapil's co-host Neha Pendse had been shooting for Colors TV's Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2. While one can only assume if she has quit Family Time with Kapil Sharma, the fact that the actress may be utilizing her time on other projects as Kapil's show has been put on hold can't be ruled out as well.

Coming to Kapil's recent controversy, the ace comedian went on a telephonic spat against Vickey Lalwani – the content head with entertainment portal SpotboyE.com, owned by 9X Media. Kapil's use of abusive language left his fans shocked.

Kapil and Lalwani have lodged police complaints against each other. The Family Time With Kapil Sharma host accused Lalwani of defamatory writing and threats of extortion, as well as harassment in connivance with his two former managers — Neeti Simoes and Preeti Simoes.

Meanwhile, Lalwani has shot back with a complaint to the Mumbai Police accusing him of issuing threats, abuse, harassment, and other charges.