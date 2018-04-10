After getting accused of extorting Rs 25 lakhs, Kapil Sharma's former managers Neeti Simoes and Preeti Simoes have requested the comedian to come out in the open to avoid further false allegations and miscommunications between them.

Neeti Simoes, in her open letter on Twitter, has said that they want to meet Kapil and help him in the presence of the Media or police or their respective legal teams.

Read the full unedited text of her open letter here:

"Remember that we care.

From the last 4-5 days we are witnessing a lot of ppl making FALSE ACCUSATIONS on us.

Probably the easy way out would have been us reacting in the same manner or our legal team sending u/ur representatives a Defamation notice since even you know there is no Truth/Proof to these allegations especially when you yourself have not just messaged or called us many times (in a sober condition) asking us to come back and help you out in a situation where you feel stuck, helpless But have also visited our house Last month and met my entire Family who got emotional seeing your state. We, as in the ENTIRE team and family, were working a way out to get back to you and sort everything.

You went back home, and due to pressures which you shared with us, u disappeared. Now there is no way to contact you and Help you.

I am very sure whatever you have said and accused us for has been under the influence of Alcohol and ppl around you.

Hum aapki bahut fikr karte hai, and we all Have moved on since a year accepting things as destiny. We have been blamed for ur depression, whereas yeh baat sirf Aapko pata hai Bhaiya that how much we have tried and are still trying to help u in this past one year."

Since we are not sure if u even remember the allegations put against us, We request you to come out in the open (We will Neither react NOR accept your tweets as we r not sure in what state of mind u r in).

We would like to meet and help you - in the presence the Media/Police/Our Legal Teams - (only to avoid further false allegations and miscommunications).

Our Only condition being that you don't come under the influence of alcohol.

We believe right now, you are not in the right state of mind to make any Judgements or allegations And are being Mislead by 'friends' around u.

Like u said to us and Cried last month ' u are trapped'.

Let us help you cos We love u and we truly want u to be happy

Regards Neeti."