On the occasion of Producer Dil Raju's 50th Birthday, a huge party was thrown by the producer in Hyderabad. Many from the film fraternity had attended the party and it was indeed a star-studded event. The star-studded bash was attended by popular Tollywood celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ram, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Yash, Akhil Akkineni, and several others from the film fraternity.

The Photo that stormed the net

With many photos from the event storming the internet from the morning. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda posted a photo on social media Posing alongside Dil Raju, Ram Charan, Ram Pothineni, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and Naga Chaitanya and captioned it "The Big Boys and the kid! Last night :)"

Several Divas like Samantha, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna, Anupama Parameswaran, Nivetha Pethuraj, and others have also made their presence felt at the glittering night. Among all the photos, Ram Charan's moment with Prabhas and Pooja's selfie with Mahesh went instantly viral among the netizens.

Dil Raju had introduced his wife Tejaswini to all the members of the film fraternity at his birthday party. The 50-year-old filmmaker got married to Tejaswini on May 10th, 2020 in a low-key lockdown wedding after the death of his first wife.

On the work front, Dil Raju is bankrolling Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Anil Ravipudi's F3, and Naga Chaitanya's Thank You. He is also co-producing Shahid Kapoor's Hindi remake of Jersey.