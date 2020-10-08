Ace director SS Rajamouli, who resumed the shooting of RRR movie on October 5, said that it was a very long break, but it was helpful in making things better for the Ram Charan and Junior NTR starrer film.

After the release of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli took almost two years to announce his next project titled RRR. He started its production on brisk space and planned to release it in the cinema halls on Sankranti 2021. But his plans went haywire after its filming was halted in March due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After six months, the film unit resumed its shooting in Hyderabad on Monday.

SS Rajamouli has taken several precautionary measures on the sets of RRR movie to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. Only key members of the cast and crew are taking part in its shooting. Speaking about the development, the director said, "It's been a very long break and the time was only helpful in making things better for the film."

"The entire team is geared up to come back and restart the work we had begun before things changed. I am looking forward to showing the audience the film. Their support through these times has been never-ending and the entire team owes them one for their immense support," added SS Rajamouli.

DVV Danayya, who is bankrolling this mega-budget project, has made sure that all the guidelines set by the state and central governments are strictly followed on the sets of RRR movie. The producer said, "Extraordinary times need extraordinary measures. Keeping that in mind, we have resumed work!"

The DVV Entertainments owner added, "All this while keeping in mind the safety protocols that are absolutely necessary in these times. Every member of the cast and crew is sacrosanct and we'd like to ensure they are in a safe zone. Times have changed and the ways we work had to as well. But the passion for films and the excitement to get back hasn't!"

To celebrate getting back to work, the team is all set to release the first look of Bheem, portrayed by Junior NTR on October 22. The reception to the first look of Ram Charan's portrayal of Rama Raju was phenomenal. The period drama, which also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in key roles, is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages.