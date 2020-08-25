The rumours about Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt being replaced by Priyanka Chopra in director SS Rajamouli's RRR movie starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan are false and she is very much a part of the film.

Of late, it is rumoured that Alia Bhatt walking out of RRR movie and the makers are replacing her with Priyanka Chopra. But sources close the Bollywood actress have slammed the reports saying that he is still a part of the movie. It is a carefully planted rumour to damage her reputation after whatever has been happening with her following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

"Alia is still very much a part of RRR. She is in fact prepping for the role since she has to learn and understand Telugu. While the COVID outbreak put a temporary pause on the film's shoot, the team is currently chalking out a different schedule to start rolling with Alia," an informer told PinkVilla.

The source further added, "It's a carefully planted report to damage her reputation even further. Rajamouli has signed Alia because of her talent and not because of her lineage. He will stick to his decision and go ahead with Alia as his lead heroine. It's sad to see what's happening out here."

Ever since lockdown was announced, the rumours about Alia Bhatt walking out of RRR movie have been doing rounds in the media. It was speculated that the uncertainty in resuming shoots have landed the actress in confusion, as she has a series of projects lined of for filming. She would not be able to adjust her call sheet for her other commitments. Hence she had decided to opt out of the movie.

But the sources close to SS Rajamouli put all the rumour mills to rest by saying that Alia Bhatt is very much part of RRR movie. There is problem with the call sheet of every actor due to the coronavirus pandemic. But SS Rajamouli is in constant touch with the actress, who has agreed to make her dates available for RRR movie.

Bollywood has been badly affected by the nepotism debate post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Star kids have been subjected to trolling and harassment on social media. Among them, Alia Bhatt is the most affected by it, as she had once mocked the late Hindi actor on hit TV show Koffee with Karan. Many fans have also been threatening SS Rajamouli to drop her from RRR movie for some time now.