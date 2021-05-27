Madhu Chopra's tweet praising daughter Priyanka Chopra's fashion sense has not gone down well with many. Madhu supported Priyanka over Deepika and social media just couldn't handle it. Many sided with Priyanka's mother and resonated with her views, but there were many who felt her statement was totally uncalled for. However, the comparison between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra is nothing new.

What happened?

It so happened that a leading website shared a picture of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone wearing similar outfits. The social media page of the website asked who wore it better. While there were many comments, the one made by Priyanka's mother has left social media in a state of war zone. Madhu reacted, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

And soon all hell broke loose. Netizens and Deepika Padukone's fans soon slammed Madhu Chopra for making the statement. When one person called her "embarrassing aunt", Priyanka's mother again reacted sharply. She wrote, "Stating facts is not embarrassing."

Social media takes side

"You want a medal for that take it maybe learn a thing or two about how to carry arrogance well bcz it looks like completely wanna be," said one user. "A mother will always say that. Have you ever heard your mother put you down for anyone else?" said another. "Arrogant", "Snob", "It's true", "Couldn't agree more" were some more comments on Madhu Chopra's tweet.

This is not the first time when Madhu Chopra has supported daughter. Earlier in an interview too, she had said that she loves watching Priyanka's interviews as she has a lot of humour, wisdom and wit. Talking about Priyanka's infamous Grammy dress, Madhu Chopra had told a website, "Priyanka showed me the sample before she wore it and I thought it was a little risky, but she was one of the best dressed."