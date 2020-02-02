Priyanka Chopra Jonas made head turns when she was trolled for wearing a plunging neckline white outfit by the designer Ralph and Russo. Few people loved her look, while some of them bashed her for baring it all.

In fact designer, Wendell Rodricks too slammed former Miss world, saying there is an age to wear some clothes. And this certain,y didn't go down well with netizens and the war on social media.

Madhu Chopra at an event was quizzed about her daughter's outfit and the trollers that slammed her daughter's confidence and grace. Madhu supporting her daughter said, "I'm glad it happened because it has made her stronger.

She lives on her own terms as long as she's not harming anybody. It's her body and she has a beautiful one too.

'It was little risky, but she was one of the best dressed'

Priyanka showed me the sample before she wore it and I thought it was a little risky, but she was one of the best dressed.

Talking about trollers she said, "Trollers are anonymous people hiding behind their computers. They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."

Well come may, PC knows how to slay in any outfit.