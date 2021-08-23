Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit landed in an embarrassing situation recently after an MMS claiming to be her private video was leaked online. This came just days after another actress Trisha Kar Madhu's clip was leaked online.

Priyanka Pandit's Clarification

Now, Priyanka Pandit has slammed the reports stating that she is not the person in the clip and it is her lookalike's video. "The viral video is not mine. The girl showing the sexual content only looks like me. The video is also old," she said as per a report on Zee News.

In the said video, a woman is seen in a nude avatar in a compromising position. The woman in the clip reportedly has close resemblances with Priyanka Pandit. Hence, the clip was widely shared on digital platforms and she came under attack from netizens over the leaked clip.

Media too had reported that her video was leaked rather than verifying whether or not it is her video.

To put an end to the confusion, Priyanka Pandit decided to give a clarification to the media. Meanwhile, the actress has reportedly filed a complaint with cyber cell.

Trisha Kar Madhu's Private Video Leaked

On the other hand, Trisha Kar Madhu's private video with her partner was also leaked and went viral. She too was abused online. However, the Bhojpuri actress did not deny her involvement rather she took the blame for the leak.

"If your sister gets married and the next day, someone leaks her first-night video, it will be good right?" the actress angry had questioned the people. She had also claimed that it was shared without her consent.

The cops are investigating the case to find out the culprit who leaked her private video.

It is common for celebrities' private videos to get leaked in the digital era. However, there are occasions when they were forced to face the abuse for doctored videos or their lookalikes' video clips.

Notably, Radhika Apte and Mallika Sherawat had faced the situation when the private videos and pics of the women having resemblances were leaked.