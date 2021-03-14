Famous or infamous, the career of celebs thrive on being in the spotlight. And while many a times it is for all the good reasons, many times, it's not. Let's take a look at top actresses who made the headlines for going topless for magazine covers back in the day.

Mamta Kulkarni: Mamta Kulkarni was still new to the film industry and was trying to make a place for herself in the industry when she was approached for this sensuous magazine cover. There were reports that several other actresses had said no to the Stardust magazine's cover idea. But, Mamta, decided to give it a shot and all hell broke loose. Industry shunned the actress and several cases of obscenity were filed on the actress. To add to it all, the actress was even arrested. She did grab headlines for a while.

Rekha: Rekha decided to bare it all for the cover of Film Mirror back in those days. On the cover page, Rekha was seen wearing nothing but posed with such grace. But such shots were not common back then and raised many eyebrows. To add to it, the cover story also read 'Rekha Exposed' but many took it as her most graceful look.

Pooja Bhatt: It was in 1993 when Pooja Bhatt did what no actress dared to do before. Long before Jennifer Lawrence, Pooja appeared on the cover of a magazine wearing nothing but body paint. The cover of Stardust became a huge talking point but the attention soon shifted from Pooja when Mumbai riots broke out.

Kangana Ranaut: Long before Kangana Ranaut was on the list of the top actresses of the country, she decided to lay out the 'naked truths'. In the magazine cover in 2007, Kangana posed topless, which was enough to spark controversies among the conservatives but the actress stood her ground as a trend setter.

Mallika Sherawat: Mallika Sherawat was another actress who went topless for the magazine cover. Sherawat shot for the cover of FHM posing topless and completed her look with a beaded necklace. The necklace managed to cover her breasts, yet garnered quite many eyeballs.