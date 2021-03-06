Pooja Bhatt is going to dominate the OTT space with Bombay Begums. The show has already grabbed eyeballs for its strong teaser and Pooja Bhatt's comeback. Pooja would be seen in the role of a powerful business tycoon in the series. However, it is her lovemaking scene with Rahul Bose that's making quite a buzz. The diva recently opened up about it.

Reminiscing her first kissing scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak, Pooja remembered the advice her father had given her. Pooja had her rooms filled with the posters of Dutt and then she was paired opposite him. So no wonder she was in awe of him and quite nervous about the kissing scene. Talking about the same, Mahesh Bhatt took her to a corner and gave her a piece of sound advice.

Pooja quoted her father and told Bollywood Hungama, "Innocence needs to be the approach. This was the first lesson I learnt on sets of Sadak many, many years ago, when I had to kiss my icon Sanjay Dutt, I was all of 18 years, and here I was kissing the man whose posters I had in my room. I remember my father taking me aside and telling me something that has remained with me for the rest of my life. He said, 'Pooja if you are going to feel vulgar, it is going to look vulgar. So you need to approach a kissing scene or love making scene with a lot of innocence, grace and dignity, because the intention is communicated.'"

Pooja Bhatt has been one of the most outspoken and powerful women of the Bhatt family. She has neither stayed away from calling spade a spade nor has she hesitated in facing the forces head-on. Pooja had revealed that she had been waiting for a long time to get into a project which challenges her as an actor and justifies her decision to be back in front of the camera.

Bombay Begums is scheduled to release in March.