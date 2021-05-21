Radhika Apte has spoken about the time when a nude clip claiming to be of hers from Clean Shaven had leaked. The actress has opened up about the time when the nude was leaked and how it affected her mentally. Radhika Apte recalled that the incident was from the time when she was shooting for Parched. She also spoke at length about her role in the film in a magazine interview.

The leaked that wasn't her

Over the years, Apte has cemented her position in the film space. With strong performances in films like – Shor in the City, Sacred Games, Ghoul, Andhadhun and Badlapur; the actress is a name that needs no introduction. Parched was another project that helped her create a niche audience base for herself. Talking about the same, Radhika told Grazia that she needed a role like that as she had always maintained that she would never do anything to her body or face.

Nothing left to hide

"When a nude clip leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn't step out of the house for four days. It wasn't because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist's driver recognized me from the images," Radhika said. "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it's not me. I don't think there is anything one can do, but ignore. Anything else is a waste of time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realized, 'There's nothing left for me to hide'".

Radhika has been setting the internet on fire with her summer looks on the cover of the magazine. Radhika shared the pictures on her Instagram and has totally raised the temperature.