Actress Priyanka Chopra for sure turned the heads around when she attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding wearing a fascinator, but what stunned many was her Jimmy Choo high heels and the cost of the shoes.

The Quantico actress looked beautiful in a lilac Vivienne Westwood suit-dress and a matching Philip Treacy's designer hat. Priyanka, who was worried about wearing a hat for the wedding, carried it off royally and it grabbed eyeballs as well.

But there was something else that caught everyone's attention and that's her Jimmy Choo shoes. She wore a pair of Victoria 100 Chalk Satin and Plexi Pointy Toe Pumps with Swarovski Crystals. The pair of shoes is worth more than Rs 1,40,114 (€1,750 / $1995). While the price may shock many, it only goes on to prove Priyanka's love for footwear.

For the wedding, Priyanka wore a casual outfit, while for the second reception party she wore a sparkling golden gown from Christian Dior's Pre-fall 2018 collection. Her Dior purse, Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and side-parted hair completed her stunning look.

"And then she danced the night away.... A very special thank you to @dior for making me sparkle. Also thank you to my incredible team for your brilliance and dedicated hustle...no one just "wakes up like this," and I feel so happy to work with you and be the canvas for your creativity... @mimicuttrell @patidubroff @kenorourke1 you are genius!! @natashapal @danasupnick you made it so much easier! Love u loads!" she posted on Instagram.

A day after the wedding, Priyanka wrote a tribute to Meghan and Harry congratulating the royal couple on the happiest occasion.

#PriyankaChopra what are you wearing? Atleast wear shoes that fit! This has been an #EpicFail , infact majority of your #Fashion decisions have been questionable. You are literally trying way to hard to be a #HollywoodDiva .. it's embarrassing for indians. #Fake #Wtf pic.twitter.com/0fgDuJT1yY — Sonia Visaria (@SonuK) May 20, 2018

"Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always," she wrote and shared a photo of Meghan and Harry.