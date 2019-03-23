That Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra are not on good terms has been speculated a lot in the past few days. It all started when Priyanka Chopra failed to attend the royal baby shower in New York City. This event was attended by many A-list Hollywood stars and sports stars.

Rumours started to spread that since the Duchess of Sussex did not attend Priyanka's multiple wedding celebrations with Nick Jonas, the 'Quantico' star was not happy with it and that's why she decided to skip the baby shower – which was termed as a rift between. But now Priyanka Chopra has come forward to settle all the rumours and speculation.

Recently, Chopra was on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where a caller asked her about the relationship, saying, "Are the rumours true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?"

Cohen then rephrased the question and asked her, "They said you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her!" To which Chopra had the most amazing response, "Oh my god," Chopra replied. "No, it's not true."

Chopra's friendship with the Duchess of Sussex dates back to 2016 when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. "We bonded as actors," Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. "We just became friends, as two girls would."

Chopra even made it to Meghan's now-defunct Instagram page, when the former Suits star shared a photo of the duo after they caught a performance of Hamilton on Broadway.

Chopra was one of the celebrities in the star-studded guest list of Meghan's wedding and attended the Duchess's royal wedding. The actress praised Meghan on the following day with a sweet message on Instagram. "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images from the wedding. "That happened today."

"You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately," she added.

Chopra had previously defended the relationship and assured us how distance never affected their bond. In an interview with People, Chopra said, "I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is," she told PEOPLE in July. "You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn't matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that's what we're like."