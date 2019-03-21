Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make a regular street look like a runway. The Bollywood star turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous sheer dress that showed off her figure.

The actress is on a promo tour. And she stopped by to visit the ladies at the View. The sheer dress was apparently adorned with polka dots.

Reportedly during her appearance on the female-centric talk show, the actress was asked right away about her marriage to Nick Jonas. 'Yeah that happened quick,' said Priyanka about getting married after months of dating before telling a story about one of the things that made her fall for the boy bander.

She said that she can't cook and she told him that when she proposed. 'He is from a good southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that,' said the Quantico actress.

She makes eggs and coffee and that's about it. 'I am a terrible wife in that sense.'

But the cover girl loved how he responded to her lack of culinary skills: 'When I told him I can't cook, he said, "Don't worry babe, neither can I."

She added most men are not like that. Well, Priyanka we have to say that seems a little unfair. Most men would not care if you could cook or not. And then she said that she loves being Mrs Jonas: 'Marriage feels so different, it's like the family you choose,' said the actress. Apparently, they played the Jonas Brothers song Sucker for her and asked how she was cast in the music video alongside Kevin's wife Danielle and Joe's fiancee Sophie Turner. You can check out the pics here: