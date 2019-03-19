It is being reported that Sophie Turner shared details of an on-set altercation she had with a male Dark Phoenix co-star.

Sophie Turner has a lot to look forward to this summer, with the final season of Game of Thrones premiering in April as well as her movie X-men: Dark Phoenix. Sophie plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO TV show. However, the Game of Thrones star has revealed that her time on the Dark Phoenix set wasn't all smooth sailing. The actress revealed that she had an issue with one of her cast mates.

Speaking with Glamour alongside Game of Thrones cast mate Maisie Williams, Turner opened up about having difficulty standing up for herself. At one point during production for Dark Phoenix, a male co-star, who she didn't name, "walked off set" when it was her time to say her lines, resulting in a writer standing in for him. Jessica Chastain had to talk to Turner and convince her to talk to the actor.

"I actually have a really big problem with not being able to stand up for myself. Especially if I'm arguing against a man. [Dark Phoenix co-star] Jessica Chastain is the one that said it to me, 'You need to stand up for yourself more! She [Jessica] said, 'Just go and talk to him, go and say something to him!' I'm a bit of a shy, pushover person, but I'm getting there, I'm working on it."

Well, if Sansa Stark could go from being a spoiled naïve brat to a cold and ruthless leader, Sophie Turner too could go from being an apparent push over to a strong woman who stands up for herself. All we have to say is, you go girl.