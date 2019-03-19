The things people do for fame. Reportedly Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has revealed how a made-up anecdote about a bowling ball helped her on the road to stardom.

Apparently, the 21-year-old, who plays Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones, had hopes of becoming a dancer, but her parents could not afford the fees to send her to a performing arts boarding school.

However, she said the lack of money turned out to be a "blessing in disguise".

In a talk to students at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, in Kings Cross last night, she said: "I continued dancing locally and when I was 11, I was bursting in excitement when my dance teacher told me of a talent show which boasted opportunities of making you a star.

"During an improvised acting workshop I met a woman called Louise Johnson. She gave me the words 'bowling ball' and asked me to create a short scene inspired by those words. After making her laugh with a fictional story about how I threw a bowling ball at my brother and it bounced, she asked me to join her acting agency."

Williams said she failed to win a part in the Nanny McPhee sequel, but then auditioned for Game of Thrones, the final series of which starts next month, a role which landed her an Emmy nomination.

Well it looks like it all worked out for Maisie Williams in the end. Arya Stark may have a very important part to play in the final season of Game of Thrones.