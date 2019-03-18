Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are really living in newly wedded bliss that they are in no hurry to start a family.

It is known that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went from dating, to engaged, to married in less than a year. But apparently, when it comes to starting a family, they're slowing things down — and for good reason. "Priyanka and Nick are enjoying life as newlyweds, so there's no mad race for them to have a baby," a friend of the couple tells HollywoodLife exclusively.

"Nick's got a lot on his plate with the new Jonas Brothers project that's all taking on a life of its own. It's a whirlwind right now and only going to get busier. And Priyanka's plate is very full with work as well. She's scheduled to start shooting another movie very soon and she's got more work lined up after that. Of course, if she was to get pregnant this year, it would be more than welcome. They both definitely want kids. But for now at least, it's more of a case of them letting it happen when it happens. There's no massive pressure."

The couple however is all about supporting one another. Priyanka Chopra recently co-starred in the Jonas Brother's new video for "Sucker" — along with Joe Jonas' fiancée, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle Jonas. And after the single hit number one on the Billboard charts, Nick reportedly surprised Priyanka with a brand new Maybach worth 200K.

These two sure are living the life, maybe that's why they don't want to settle down yet. They want to enjoy every moment as a married couple before becoming a married couple with kids. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot earlier this year.