Priyanka Chopra knows a thing or two about music videos, so it was no surprise that she appeared in husband Nick Jonas' new music video "Sucker."

But the newly minted Hollywood star went a step further, sharing a sultry pic of herself in a bathtub. Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in the tasteful shot. Apparently, The 36-year-old beauty flaunted her flawless figure as she posed in a bathtub full of bubbles captioned: 'Glam baths .. yes pls.. the #jonasbrothers Are back! #suck. Before and after. Best hubby ever.'

Reportedly the Jonas Brothers debuted their first new song in ten years, Sucker, on Friday with a live stream of the accompanying music video. It is being reported that the video featured all of the brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick along with all of their significant others as well.

Apparently, Joe's fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are featured along with Kevin's wife Danielle.

The Jonas Brothers have reunited with new music after a long while. And we think it is super sweet of Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas turned up to support their partners. Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson. The actress will soon be returning to Bollywood but she will not be saying goodbye to Hollywood anytime soon, especially since she seems to be setting down roots there.

There was also some recent drama involving the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra. Apparently, the actress is not pleased that her close friend Meghan Markle did not attend the former's wedding. We hope the pair are able to patch things up soon. You can check out the pic here: