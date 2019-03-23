Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making the builders working on their new home make their specified renovations no matter the cost or the weather?

Reportedly the pair have asked for a raft of changes to be made to the building which has now pushed the move back until next month. Apparently, the pair had been due to move into their new home this month but instead will now move in a week before the birth of their first child in April. According to The Sun, the pair have "been quite demanding" with the project which has resulted in the workmen working throughout this week.

A royal source told The Sun: "The word is they've been quite demanding.

"It's been all hands to the pump. The builders have worked all week whatever the weather.

"But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout."

"But that's understandable as what homeowner doesn't want their house to be perfect?"

Apparently, Harry and Meghan have asked for five bedrooms to built all with en-suite bathrooms. Now, we have to say that these demands don't seem that outrageous, especially when it is coming from the couple Sussex. We've seen worse demands on real estate reality tv shows.

But what is concerning is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be a little indifferent to the conditions of the builders working on their home as it seems they are demanding the changes be made no matter what the weather. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April, so we can give her a pass, but Prince Harry should know better.