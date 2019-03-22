Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be making quite the drastic decision when it comes to their baby. And we have to say that the Royal Palace may not be too pleased.

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want their baby to be identified by as a royal, it has been revealed.

Harry apparently has hinted that he does not want their child to be valued on its royal background. Prince Harry recently spoke to 12,000 students at London's Wembley Arena and said: "You don't judge someone based on how they look, where they're from, or how they identify." The Prince has struggled with his royal status since the death of his mother when he was just 12.

Since then, he has prided himself on being "one of the guys".

While on tour in Afgahniation in 2013, he proudly told journalists: "I am one of the guys, I don't get treated any differently."

Ingrid Seward editor of Majesty Magazine said: "I don't think there's been a member of the royal family that hasn't said they want their children to have a normal upbringing.

"Even the queen said she wanted her children to have as normal an upbringing as possible. But with the media attention, it's actually not possible to have a totally normal upbringing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to carve their own path it seems but the Queen and the Royal Palace seem to be having none of it. It seems that the Queen is afraid that the Duchess of Sussex will overshadow the Royal Family. The Queen had to reportedly step in to settle the apparent feud between Kate Middleton and Megha Markle.