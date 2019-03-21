The Queen doesn't seem to be entertaining any of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's demands.

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their "wings clipped" by the Queen, as Her Majesty has not allowed them to form their own court after their split from Kensington Palace, a royal expert claims.

A feud has been brewing for a while between the couple Cambridge and Sussex which has made the Queen step in. It seems that the Queen is not so keen to let Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have all that they please and run the Royal Palace and their Royal duties as they see fit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided their royal household from that of Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex move to Frogmore Cottage, ahead of the birth of their royal baby this spring, they have relocated their offices to Buckingham Palace. However, the pair have had their "wings clipped" by the Queen, according to a royal expert.

Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers explained how Harry and Meghan have not been able to "set up their own court as they wanted."

Reportedly the pair have set up their office at Buckingham Palace, under the umbrella of the Queen and Prince Philip, instead of forming their own court around their new home at Windsor.

Mr. Myers said: "It looks like they've had their wings clipped somewhat by the Queen, and the Queen's senior advisors, who have said that that's not a good idea."

He added: "They'll fall in line with people like the Duke of York."

Meghan Markle has been trying to assert her independence for a while it seems, but it seems like the Queen is having none of it.