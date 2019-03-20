Prince Harry maybe happily married to Meghan Markle right now. But back in 2011, he seemed to have some choice words for Prince William at his wedding.

On Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day, Prince Harry had an important role to play, he was the best man.

Royal author Marcia Moody, in her 2013 book "Kate: A Biography", writes: "Harry looked back as Kate started walking down the aisle and reported back to his brother 'right, she is here now'.

"Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that."

The royal biographer also reveals exactly what William said to Kate as she arrived to meet him at the altar.

Ms. Moody writes: "The couple set eyes on each other, and William murmured to Kate, 'you look beautiful.'"

That is indeed sweet and heartfelt. And quite in contrast to all the reports of a Royal feud brewing. Both Princes have apparently had their ups and downs in their relationships but it does seem that there is still a strong brotherly bond that connects them. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton however, may have a long way to go before they develop that that bond, if they do. Reportedly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been involved in an ever escalating feud that had the Queen stepping in to smooth over matters.

Fans and observers of The Royal Palace are fairly or unfairly pointing to Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth in April. Reportedly the Royal couples will have separate offices to deal with the affairs of the Royal Family and to perform their Royal duties.